Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 08:07
Russian forces have lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 artillery systems, 9 armoured combat vehicles and 2 tanks over the past day, 7 August.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 587,510 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 8,431 (+2) tanks;
- 16,332 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,487 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,142 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 914 (+4) air defence systems;
- 366 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 327 (+1) helicopters;
- 13,293 (+81) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,424 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,285 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,767 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!