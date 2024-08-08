All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 August 2024, 08:07
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 artillery systems, 9 armoured combat vehicles and 2 tanks over the past day, 7 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 587,510 (+1,140) military personnel;
  • 8,431 (+2) tanks;
  • 16,332 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,487 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,142 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 914 (+4) air defence systems;
  • 366 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 327 (+1) helicopters;
  • 13,293 (+81) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,424 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,285 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,767 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Russia
ISW confirms advance of Ukrainian troops 10 kilometres deep into Russia's Kursk Oblast
Famous Russian milblogger and propagandist injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Russian media
Ukraine did not warn about actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast, it doesn't violate US policy – US Department of State
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: