Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 artillery systems, 9 armoured combat vehicles and 2 tanks over the past day, 7 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 587,510 (+1,140) military personnel;

8,431 (+2) tanks;

16,332 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

16,487 (+36) artillery systems;

1,142 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

914 (+4) air defence systems;

366 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

327 (+1) helicopters;

13,293 (+81) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,424 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,285 (+59) vehicles and tankers;

2,767 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

