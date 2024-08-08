Russia fires 4 missiles and 4 attack drones overnight; 2 missiles and all drones downed

An air defence system. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles and four Shahed attack drones on the night of 7-8 August; two missiles and all drones were destroyed.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down two Kh-59 guided missiles and four attack UAVs in Odesa, Kherson and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: He clarified that the Russians had launched Iskander missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast; these missiles hit Kharkiv Oblast.

The Kh-59 missiles were fired from the airspace over the Sea of Azov, and the Shahed drones were launched from the Russian city of Yeysk.

