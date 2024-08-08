All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with delegation from US Congress

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 8 August 2024, 15:29
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives – Donald Norcross, Celeste Maloy and Jimmy Panetta – on Thursday, 8 August.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy and the US officials discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities and the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of additional air defence systems for Ukraine’s ability to protect its civilians and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks. He also said the expansion of training programmes for Ukrainian pilots and technicians in the US was highly desirable for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked the US for its participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, which was held in June, and outlined the steps towards the implementation of the decisions made during the summit and the promotion of Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

Background: During a NATO summit in July, US President Joe Biden said that the US will provide Ukraine with five additional air defence systems, including Patriot systems.

