Ukraine's energy distributor shares its vision of attack-resistant energy system

Large power plants should be replaced with hundreds of smaller ones in order to create an energy system resistant to Russian attacks.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy distribution company, on Telegram

Details: "The only way to create a sustainable energy system that is both safer and more resistant to enemy attacks is to build several hundreds of power stations, each with the capacity of 5-10MW, in lieu of one 1,000MW capacity power plant," Ukrenergo said.

Decentralisation will ensure the energy system is more agile.

"No one has enough missiles – we’re talking about tens of thousands of missiles – to destroy hundreds and thousands of smaller power plants," Ukrenergo said.

Background: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, said on 6 August that Ukraine should install more than 12 GW of capacity in the coming years to create a defence against potential attacks, which will cost it €12-13 billion.

