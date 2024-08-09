DeepState updates map, analysing battles in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 8-9 August for the first time, providing information about the battles in Russia's Kursk Oblast which have been ongoing since 6 August.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The defence forces struck near Sverdlikovo and Oleshnya. The first village was captured after a battle, while the second was taken without a fight or with minimal effort.
About two enemy platoons were encircled at the Sudzha checkpoint. [The village of] Gornal was also encircled."
"Advance groups reached Goncharovka and the outskirts of Sudzha. Fighting continues near Zeleny Shlyakh, but the intensity is unknown.
The enemy’s strong point managed to withstand the first attack in Nikolaevo-Darino, but not for long."
Details: DeepState noted that map updates will be published with delays.
It also added that some information may ultimately differ from the accounts of the direct participants in the actions.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- A state of emergency was declared on the second day of the border breach in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the available data and confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 km deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Amid reports of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation should also feel the war.
