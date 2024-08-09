All Sections
DeepState updates map, analysing battles in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 9 August 2024, 03:18
Screenshot: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 8-9 August for the first time, providing information about the battles in Russia's Kursk Oblast which have been ongoing since 6 August.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The defence forces struck near Sverdlikovo and Oleshnya. The first village was captured after a battle, while the second was taken without a fight or with minimal effort.

About two enemy platoons were encircled at the Sudzha checkpoint. [The village of] Gornal was also encircled."

"Advance groups reached Goncharovka and the outskirts of Sudzha. Fighting continues near Zeleny Shlyakh, but the intensity is unknown.

The enemy’s strong point managed to withstand the first attack in Nikolaevo-Darino, but not for long."

Details: DeepState noted that map updates will be published with delays. 

It also added that some information may ultimately differ from the accounts of the direct participants in the actions.

Background: 

