Satellite spots fire at Russian Lipetsk air base – photos

Radio Liberty journalists have posted a satellite image of the aftermath of a drone attack on the Lipetsk military airbase in Russia, showing that a fire has broken out.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service with reference to an image from the NASA FIRMS satellite

Details: Radio Liberty noted that the fire near the airbase was detected by NASA FIRMS satellites, which track fires on the Earth's surface.

"Russian sources claim that all the aircraft at the airbase were saved," adds Radio Liberty.

Radio Liberty, citing Google Earth satellite imagery and data from NASA's FIRMS fire tracking system, suggests that the attack may have targeted an aircraft munitions depot.

Quote: "The location, where eyewitnesses filmed the fire and numerous explosions, was described by one of the users on Wikimapia as a 'bomb depot' 11 years ago."

Photo: Radio liberty

Background:

A drone attack has caused a fire at an airbase in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, with the local governor reporting the "detonation of explosive devices", damage to an energy facility and six people being injured.

Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack on the Russian city of Lipetsk. Subsequently, a state of emergency was issued in Lipetsk district.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast claimed that the region had been allegedly subjected to a large-scale drone attack by Ukrainian forces, resulting in a fire at an industrial warehouse and damage to two houses.

