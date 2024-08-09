All Sections
Hostilities and state of emergency cause mobile phone service outages in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 9 August 2024, 10:38
Hostilities and state of emergency cause mobile phone service outages in Russia's Kursk Oblast
The outbreak of hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast and the declaration of a state of emergency in the city of Kursk have caused disruptions to mobile phone networks.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: It was reported that on 8 August, customers of major telecoms companies in Russia experienced difficulties connecting with subscribers in Kursk Oblast, with no service available in areas where military clashes were taking place, including the Sudzha district.

Telecoms operators have not commented on the situation, and experts believe the problems are not caused by technical failures.

A source in the telecoms market suggests that the network outages are likely due to the Russian authorities jamming the signal to "ensure security," rather than being caused by technical issues.

At the same time, Russian government agencies claimed that a large-scale Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack had taken place.

Background: On 8 August, Russian YouTube users started complaining about the complete shutdown of the video hosting service.

