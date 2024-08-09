Russians fire on Kostiantynivka twice in one day: now using Smerch MLRSs

The Russian forces have attacked a supermarket in Kostiantynivka with Smerch MLRSs after launching an airstrike recently. Six private houses and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another attack on Kostiantynivka resulted in two civilians being injured.

The Russians attacked Kostiantynivka again after the cynical morning attack on the Eco-Market, this time using Smerch MLRSs to target a private housing area.

Six private houses and a gas pipeline have been damaged."

Details: In addition, Filashkin provided an update on the 9 August morning strike on the supermarket: 11 people had been killed and 37 injured.

