Russians fire on Kostiantynivka twice in one day: now using Smerch MLRSs

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 9 August 2024, 16:59
Photo: Filashkin's social media

The Russian forces have attacked a supermarket in Kostiantynivka with Smerch MLRSs after launching an airstrike recently. Six private houses and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another attack on Kostiantynivka resulted in two civilians being injured.

The Russians attacked Kostiantynivka again after the cynical morning attack on the Eco-Market, this time using Smerch MLRSs to target a private housing area.

Six private houses and a gas pipeline have been damaged."

Details: In addition, Filashkin provided an update on the 9 August morning strike on the supermarket: 11 people had been killed and 37 injured.

Donetsk Oblastwarattack
Donetsk Oblast
Russians hit supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 11 killed, 37 wounded, some people trapped under rubble – photos, video
Russia consolidates positions in Donetsk Oblast and advances – UK intelligence
Russians drop bomb on Selydove: 2 killed, 11 wounded, 20 high-rise buildings damaged – photo
