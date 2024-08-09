Canada sanctions son of Belarus's Lukashenko

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada announced new sanctions against the Lukashenko regime on Friday, 9 August, in connection with the fourth anniversary of the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Canada's sanctions list includes Belarusian judges who arbitrarily sentenced defenders of democracy and ordinary citizens for participating in the 2020 protests, and individuals who coordinate military production in Belarus in close coordination with Russia.

The detailed list of sanctioned individuals includes Nikolai Lukashenko, and specifies that he is also known as "Kolya Lukashenko", as the media often refer to the son of the Belarusian ruler.

In addition, Canada has introduced sanctions against companies that are part of the Belarusian defence and military industry and are involved in the production or repair of military equipment that makes it possible for Russia to attack Ukraine.

Quote: "Canada is also sanctioning a Belarusian state-owned enterprise which suppressed its employees’ right to peaceful protest following the fraudulent elections of August 2020, intimidating and firing employees who joined peaceful protests and strikes."

More details: These are the Minsk Electrotechnical Plant, the Display Design Bureau, the Minsk Research Instrument-Making Institute, the Research Institute of Electronic Computers, Planar and Gomselmash.

Background:

The United States and the United Kingdom announced their sanctions on the fourth anniversary of the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus.

The day before, the European Union also condemned the Lukashenko regime's four years of repression, mentioning its complicity in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

