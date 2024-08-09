Russians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men

Russian troops attacked the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 9 August, injuring a man. Another man was injured by Russian forces in Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The 26-year-old man was outside at the time of the attack. He sustained a blast injury and a craniocerebral injury, as well as contusion and facial wounds.

An ambulance crew took him to hospital for treatment."

Update: Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that Russian troops shelled the Bilozerka hromada at 22:00.

Quote: "A 55-year-old man who came under fire in the garden of his own home needed medical assistance. He sustained injuries to his face, shoulder, hip and stomach."

