Russia launches missile attack on Sumy Oblast: one person killed, others injured

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 00:12
Russia launches missile attack on Sumy Oblast: one person killed, others injured
Stock photo: getty images

The Russians launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the hromadas in Sumy district on Saturday evening. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the missile attack, one person was killed and four others were injured.

The injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance."

Details: In addition, as reported by the Administration, the explosion damaged grain lorries that would have been used to harvest and transport the crops.

