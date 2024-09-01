Russia launches missile attack on Sumy Oblast: one person killed, others injured

The Russians launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the hromadas in Sumy district on Saturday evening. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the missile attack, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Advertisement:

The injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance."

Details: In addition, as reported by the Administration, the explosion damaged grain lorries that would have been used to harvest and transport the crops.

Support UP or become our patron!