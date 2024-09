The DeepState project analysts reported that on the night of 31 August -1 September, the Russians captured the settlement of Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced in three settlements.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy captured Paraskoviivka and also advanced in Kostiantynivka, Hrodivka, Halytsynivka and Pishchane."

