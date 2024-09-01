All Sections
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 10 tanks over last day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 07:10
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,350 soldiers killed and wounded, 10 tanks and 24 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 616,300 (+1,350) military personnel;
  • 8,592 (+10) tanks;
  • 16,760 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,636 (+22) artillery systems;
  • 1,176 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 940 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,507 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,557 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 23,881 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,991 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

