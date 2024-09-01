Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 10 tanks over last day
Sunday, 1 September 2024, 07:10
Russia has lost 1,350 soldiers killed and wounded, 10 tanks and 24 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 616,300 (+1,350) military personnel;
- 8,592 (+10) tanks;
- 16,760 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,636 (+22) artillery systems;
- 1,176 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 940 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,507 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,557 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,881 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,991 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.
