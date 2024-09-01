All Sections
Zelenskyy: Every day of operations in Kursk Oblast ensures replenishment of exchange fund

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 22:23
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every day of the operation in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast ensures that Ukraine is replenishing its exchange fund.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 1 September

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There was also a report today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, focusing primarily on the Pokrovsk front. On our actions to repel Russian strikes there and to destroy as many of the occupier's forces as possible. Additionally, there was an update on the operation in Kursk Oblast – each day contributes to replenishing our "exchange fund." I thank every one of our units for this!"

Details: Zelenskyy also said that every Russian attack on Kharkiv and other cities and villages proves that Ukraine's tactics, particularly in Kursk Oblast, are correct: "We must push the war back from where it was brought to Ukraine, and not just into Russia’s border regions. The terrorist state must feel what war is."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are working to ensure that as many Russian military facilities, logistics hubs, and critical components of their war economy as possible fall within the reach of our weapons. Currently, our drones are making this possible, and I thank everyone in Ukraine who is involved in developing and producing drones, as well as those working on our missile programme. I also extend my gratitude to our state’s foreign policy team, who are persuading our partners that long-range capabilities are key to ending this war. "

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
