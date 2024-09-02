Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past 24 hours
Monday, 2 September 2024, 07:31
Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 26 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 617,600 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 8,601 (+9) tanks;
- 16,786 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,646 (+10) artillery systems;
- 1,177 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 940 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,537 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,557 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,925 (+44) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,993 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!