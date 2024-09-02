Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past 24 hours

A tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 26 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 617,600 (+1,300) military personnel;

8,601 (+9) tanks;

16,786 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;

17,646 (+10) artillery systems;

1,177 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

940 (+0) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,537 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,557 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,925 (+44) vehicles and tankers;

2,993 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

