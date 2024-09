Russian forces are striking the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 2 September.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Explosions are heard in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The enemy is attacking [the city] from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank [part of Kherson Oblast].

Do not stay out in the open. Move to safer places".

