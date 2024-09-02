All Sections
"It's a total farce": Ukrainian football player reacts to Russia placing him on wanted list

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 2 September 2024, 16:34
Photo: Oleksandr Aliiev

Former Dynamo Kyiv footballer Oleksandr Aliyev, who has played for Ukraine internationally, has reacted to an announcement that he is wanted in the Russian Federation on suspicion of publicly calling for terrorist action.

Source: zbirna.com, as cited by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "Wanted for alleged terrorism in Russia? This is a total farce! When Russians are killing our innocent children and women, and orchestrating acts of terrorism throughout our innocent country, I don't give a damn about these loudmouths they've set against me. I had no intention of ever going to that f*cking Russia. I don’t know what to call that country – everyone there is a terrorist who has directly or indirectly attacked our country. I would really like them all to be destroyed! So that this country no longer exists!

I really want our boys to capture Kursk and then I’d go to that city. I lived there till I was fourteen. I've always wanted to visit it again. Kursk is Ukraine! I wish all of our boys safe skies above them and good health. Keep moving forward, guys!" Aliyev said.

In the early days of the full-scale invasion, Oleksandr served in Kyiv's territorial defence before joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He even received a certificate of his participation in the hostilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

