All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Nikopol, injuring four women

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 September 2024, 19:27
Russians attack Nikopol, injuring four women
Evacuation of an injured person. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

On 2 September, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and kamikaze drones, injuring four women.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Two women have been injured in Nikopol in today’s Russian artillery shelling. A 84-year-old woman's condition is assessed as severe. Another 59-year-old resident sought medical assistance.

Advertisement:

It became known in the evening that the number of casualties had increased to four. Two more women, aged 38 and 43, have been injured.

The town's infrastructure has been damaged, and several fires broke out as a result of the attack. Two private houses and five garden houses have been damaged, and an outbuilding and a power line have been hit.

The Russians also attacked Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. There have been no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

NikopolattackDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Nikopol
Russians attack rescue workers in Nikopol three times over this morning alone – photos
Russian forces attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 5 more injured – photos
Man killed in Russian attack on Nikopol, others wounded
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: