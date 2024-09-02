Russians attack Nikopol, injuring four women

On 2 September, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and kamikaze drones, injuring four women.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Two women have been injured in Nikopol in today’s Russian artillery shelling. A 84-year-old woman's condition is assessed as severe. Another 59-year-old resident sought medical assistance.

It became known in the evening that the number of casualties had increased to four. Two more women, aged 38 and 43, have been injured.

The town's infrastructure has been damaged, and several fires broke out as a result of the attack. Two private houses and five garden houses have been damaged, and an outbuilding and a power line have been hit.

The Russians also attacked Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. There have been no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

