Ukraine gives Netherlands information on Western components in Russian missiles

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 September 2024, 19:48
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence provided the Netherlands with information about EU and US-made components that are still found in Russian missiles despite sanctions.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, our intelligence, our military intelligence agencies, have provided Prime Minister [Schoof] and his team with all of the necessary information, including the types of missiles Russia uses on a daily basis, as well as the number of Western components in them, components from other countries and companies from various countries around the world, both American and European."

Details: The President emphasised that Ukraine appreciates the Netherlands' efforts to advance the sanctions regime against Russia.

Zelenskyy also urged the Netherlands to join with other partners to ensure that sanctions against the Russian Federation "are really effective, so that they absolutely work against this war."

Background: On 2 September, Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, visited the city of Zaporizhzhia on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office and announced a new aid package for Kyiv worth over €200 million.

