All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European officials believe Iran will provide Russia with ballistic missiles for first time

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 September 2024, 20:08
European officials believe Iran will provide Russia with ballistic missiles for first time
Iranian ballistic missiles. Stock photo: Getty Images

European officials believe Iran may deliver ballistic missiles to Russia for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Bloomberg’s sources, the transfer of ballistic missiles could be a worrying development in Russia’s two-year war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

They refused to provide estimates for the sort of ballistic missiles Moscow could get, the batch size, or the timeframe. However, one source told Bloomberg that deliveries might start within days.

According to the outlet, Western powers, particularly the Group of Seven, are already debating sanctions in the event of Iranian ballistic missile transfers to Russia.

Previous steps suggested by allies include further restrictions on Iranian airlines. Furthermore, according to the sources, the G7 is ready to officially criticise Tehran's conduct and communicate with Middle Eastern countries via diplomatic channels.

Advertisement:

Reuters, which originally reported on the imminent transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, speculated that it may be a Fath-360 system, which fires ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a warhead weighing 150 kilogrammes.

Iran and Russia have been aggressively establishing military collaboration since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the same time, Iran denies providing Moscow with military aid.

Officially, Tehran confirmed that it provided Russia with a small quantity of kamikaze drones prior to the full-scale invasion. However, the media has regularly described how Russia acquires weaponry from Iran.

Support UP or become our patron!

EuropeIranRussiaweapons
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Europe
Ukraine discusses air defence shield over western regions with allies – Ukraine's defence minister
Zelenskyy asks allies to bring back Ukrainian men of military age but was refused – Bloomberg
Russians recruit saboteurs in Europe via Telegram and TikTok
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: