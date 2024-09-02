European officials believe Iran will provide Russia with ballistic missiles for first time

European officials believe Iran may deliver ballistic missiles to Russia for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Bloomberg’s sources, the transfer of ballistic missiles could be a worrying development in Russia’s two-year war against Ukraine.

They refused to provide estimates for the sort of ballistic missiles Moscow could get, the batch size, or the timeframe. However, one source told Bloomberg that deliveries might start within days.

According to the outlet, Western powers, particularly the Group of Seven, are already debating sanctions in the event of Iranian ballistic missile transfers to Russia.

Previous steps suggested by allies include further restrictions on Iranian airlines. Furthermore, according to the sources, the G7 is ready to officially criticise Tehran's conduct and communicate with Middle Eastern countries via diplomatic channels.

Reuters, which originally reported on the imminent transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, speculated that it may be a Fath-360 system, which fires ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a warhead weighing 150 kilogrammes.

Iran and Russia have been aggressively establishing military collaboration since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the same time, Iran denies providing Moscow with military aid.

Officially, Tehran confirmed that it provided Russia with a small quantity of kamikaze drones prior to the full-scale invasion. However, the media has regularly described how Russia acquires weaponry from Iran.

