Air defence responds to drones in Chernihiv, falling wreckage causes fire

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 3 September 2024, 01:50
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, has reported that air defence systems were responding in the city of Chernihiv and subsequently fires occurred in non-residential and non-industrial premises on the outskirts of the city.

Source: Bryzhynskyi on Telegram

Details: Bryzhynskyi reported on the night of 2-3 September that air defence systems were responding to the Russian drones in Chernihiv.

He said the falling wreckage caused fires in non-residential and non-industrial premises on the outskirts of the city.

Ukraine’s Air Force had warned about the movement of Russian UAVs in Chernihiv Oblast and specifically over Chernihiv.

