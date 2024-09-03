All Sections
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring three people

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 3 September 2024, 05:50
Aftermath of the attacks in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Over the past day, Russians fired 81 times on 12 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, injuring three people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "[A total of] 219 explosions were recorded. Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Kyrykivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Buryn and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked.’

"Bilopillia hromada: the Russians launched guided aerial bombs [on the hromada – ed.] (8 explosions), as a result of which a civilian resident was injured. The Russians also attacked the hromada with MLRS (35 explosions); one civilian was injured.’

"Seredyna-Buda hromada: [the Russians launched] an FPV kamikaze drone attack (5 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (8 explosions); a civilian resident was injured by a strike; the enemy also fired mortars (6 explosions)."

Details: The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with FPV drones (2 explosions).

The Russians launched a missile attack on Yunakivka hromada (3 explosions).

Buryn hromada was attacked with a mortar (5 explosions).

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kyrykivka hromada.

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with artillery, mortars, an FPV drone, and a kamikaze drone and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (34 explosions).

The Esman hromada was subjected to mortar and artillery fire and an attack by an FPV drone; the Russians also dropped explosive devices from UAVs (46 explosions).

Khotin hromada was subjected to a guided aerial bomb strike and an FPV drone strike (6 explosions).

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, 40 explosions were recorded. The Russians dropped an explosive device from a UAV and carried out an FPV drone strike, artillery and mortar attacks.

Hlukhiv hromada was attacked by an FPV drone, a kamikaze drone and guided aerial bombs (7 explosions).

The Russians fired mortars and launched an FPV drone attack on Shalyhyne hromada (7 explosions).

