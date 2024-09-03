Russia loses 1,360 soldiers and over 150 pieces of equipment in one day
Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 07:19
Russia has lost 1,360 soldiers killed and wounded, 35 armoured combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 10 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 618,960 (+1,360) military personnel;
- 8,611 (+10) tanks;
- 16,821 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,664 (+18) artillery systems;
- 1,177 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 940 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,573 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,578 (+21) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 23,972 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,003 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
