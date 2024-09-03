Sahra Wagenknecht, co-founder of the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), has accused Robert Habeck (The Greens) of "blatant lies".

Source: European Pravda; Die Welt, German national daily newspaper

Details: Wagenknecht said Habeck's claims that BSW, like Alternative for Germany, was accepting payments for its stance on the war in Ukraine were "outrageous and lowbrow".

She is even considering legal action against Habeck.

Sahra Wagenknecht explained that Habeck's statements can be "at best justified by the fact that the Greens are in decline". The Greens performed poorly in the state elections, receiving 5.1% of the vote in Saxony and only 3.2% in Thuringia.

Regarding Habeck's accusations, Wagenknecht recommended that the Vice Chancellor "take a look at himself". She was referring to his party's funding channels. For example, Wagenknecht says, arms companies at state level are now donating to The Greens.

The Wagenknecht party, founded only in January, came third in the state elections with double-digit results (11.8 percent in Thuringia and 15.8 percent in Saxony). She "expects" that the main candidates of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) in both states, Mario Voigt and Michael Kretschmer, ‘will of course also have a conversation with me".

Wagenknecht sees common ground with a possible CDU coalition partner in education and internal security areas.

At the same time, Wagenknecht reiterated the demand that state governments position themselves as being in favour of a change of course on arms supplies to Ukraine and against the deployment of US intermediate-range weapons in Germany. "It's about the state governments taking a specific position," Wagenknecht said.

Background: Michael Kretschmer, the Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, believes a coalition between his CDU, the Social Democratic Party and the BSW is possible after the local elections.

