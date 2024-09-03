Tavriia paratroopers repel Russian "suicidal" assault – video

Tavriia paratroopers have repelled another Russian attack with the support of military equipment on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service for the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade

Details: The 79th Brigade's aerial surveillance spotted the convoy far away on the outskirts. The Russians were quickly "welcomed" by Ukrainian artillery and attack drone operators.

Advertisement:

When the Russians realised they were being targeted by the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, they began to turn their equipment around and escape the battlefield.

Quote: "Once again, the attackers took a reckless step, attacking the Tavriia paratroopers' positions with their equipment...

The audacious assault culminated in a humiliating escape. Several of those who fled were killed."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!