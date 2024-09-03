Tavriia paratroopers repel Russian "suicidal" assault – video
Tavriia paratroopers have repelled another Russian attack with the support of military equipment on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: press service for the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade
Details: The 79th Brigade's aerial surveillance spotted the convoy far away on the outskirts. The Russians were quickly "welcomed" by Ukrainian artillery and attack drone operators.
When the Russians realised they were being targeted by the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, they began to turn their equipment around and escape the battlefield.
Quote: "Once again, the attackers took a reckless step, attacking the Tavriia paratroopers' positions with their equipment...
The audacious assault culminated in a humiliating escape. Several of those who fled were killed."
