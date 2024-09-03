All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force reminds Ukrainians of viciousness of Russian ballistics after missile attack on Poltava

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 September 2024, 15:32
9M723 short-range ballistic missile is fired from an Iskander-M launcher. Stock photo: Defence Express

An air-raid warning was issued in Poltava on the morning of 3 September because of the threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks. Ukraine’s Air Force urged all residents to respond to air-raid warnings and find shelter quickly, because Russia’s ballistic weapons reach areas close to the border in a matter of minutes.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Air Force in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The air-raid warning was issued, but unfortunately, even for Poltava Oblast, the response time to the warning has to be very short, literally a matter of minutes. Ballistics are extremely dangerous, especially for the frontline areas. Iskander M, Kinzhal, S-300/400 or any other ballistic missiles fly very fast.

As soon as the Air Force has intelligence about the enemy launching missiles, or even that such an attack is planned, they immediately report it and an air-raid warning is issued.

Once again, we ask everyone to follow safety protocols, respond to air-raid warnings in a timely manner, and to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Background: On 3 September, Russia launched a missile attack with two ballistic missiles on one of the educational institutions in Poltava. According to early reports, more than 40 people have been killed, almost 200 wounded, and people are still trapped under the rubble. The missiles hit the territory of the Institute of Communications and a nearby hospital.

Poltava
Three days of mourning announced in Poltava Oblast
41 people killed in Russian attack on Poltava – Zelenskyy
Russia hits educational institution in Poltava with ballistic missiles, many people under rubble
