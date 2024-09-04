Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

US President Joe Biden has issued a statement regarding the Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava, which resulted in the deaths of 51 people and left 271 injured.

Source: White House website

Details: Biden noted that over 50 people were killed and dozens were injured due to Russian missiles hitting a military training centre and a hospital in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms.

This assault is a tragic reminder of Putin’s ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood unbowed. And the United States will continue stand with them – including providing the air defence systems and capabilities they need to protect their country.

Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with them."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava.

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating a strike on one of the military educational institutions in Poltava.

Support UP or become our patron!