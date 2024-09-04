Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people
US President Joe Biden has issued a statement regarding the Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava, which resulted in the deaths of 51 people and left 271 injured.
Source: White House website
Details: Biden noted that over 50 people were killed and dozens were injured due to Russian missiles hitting a military training centre and a hospital in Ukraine.
Quote: "I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms.
This assault is a tragic reminder of Putin’s ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood unbowed. And the United States will continue stand with them – including providing the air defence systems and capabilities they need to protect their country.
Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with them."
Background:
- On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava.
- Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.
- Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating a strike on one of the military educational institutions in Poltava.
