Railway partially without power in Lviv Oblast following Russian strike

Several power outages have occurred on the railway network in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian strike on 4 September. Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has deployed reserve diesel locomotives to ensure transportation continues.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Quote: "Reserve diesel locomotives have been deployed. We are sending trains with minimal delays."

Details: The affected trains include:

No. 59 Kyiv-Chop

No. 91 Kyiv-Lviv

No. 25/135 Odesa-Yasinia, Chernivtsi

No. 11 Odesa-Lviv

No. 149 Poltava-Chernivtsi

No. 746 Lviv-Kyiv

No. 368 Uzhhorod-Kovel

"We continue operations in all oblasts," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Background: On the morning of 4 September, a fire broke out in a residential building near the main railway station, injuring six people, following a Russian strike in Lviv. Two schools were damaged and many windows were shattered in the city's central area.

