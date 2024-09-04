Railway partially without power in Lviv Oblast following Russian strike
Several power outages have occurred on the railway network in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian strike on 4 September. Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has deployed reserve diesel locomotives to ensure transportation continues.
Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram
Quote: "Reserve diesel locomotives have been deployed. We are sending trains with minimal delays."
Details: The affected trains include:
- No. 59 Kyiv-Chop
- No. 91 Kyiv-Lviv
- No. 25/135 Odesa-Yasinia, Chernivtsi
- No. 11 Odesa-Lviv
- No. 149 Poltava-Chernivtsi
- No. 746 Lviv-Kyiv
- No. 368 Uzhhorod-Kovel
"We continue operations in all oblasts," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
Background: On the morning of 4 September, a fire broke out in a residential building near the main railway station, injuring six people, following a Russian strike in Lviv. Two schools were damaged and many windows were shattered in the city's central area.
