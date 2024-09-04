Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west

Polish military forces scrambled their fighter jets near the eastern border on the morning of 4 September due to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s west.

Source: ​Polish Armed Forces Operational Command (DORSZ) on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This has been another very tense night for the entire Polish air defence system due to the observed activity of Russian long-range aircraft, which is striking targets located, in particular, in Ukraine's west."

Advertisement:

The statement noted that the southeastern part of Poland may experience increased noise levels related to the operations of Polish and allied aircraft in Polish airspace.

DORSZ highlighted that this heightened activity of Russian long-range aircraft was last recorded on the night of 1-2 September.

"We have activated all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and are constantly monitoring the situation," DORSZ emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background:

The majority of people in Poland believe that the Polish military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what kind of objects they are.

Following a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by an "aerial object", likely a kamikaze drone.

General Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, stated that judging from its trajectory, velocity and altitude, the object was definitely not a missile and was most likely a drone.

Polish media outlets reported, citing sources in the Polish army, that the military believe the object was a Shahed drone, and that it remained in Polish airspace for at least 30 minutes.

Support UP or become our patron!