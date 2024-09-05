All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 150 pieces of equipment in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 5 September 2024, 07:13
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 150 pieces of equipment in one day
A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 31 artillery systems, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 6 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 621,550 (+1,200) military personnel;
  • 8,624 (+6) tanks;
  • 16,869 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,725 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 1,177 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 940 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,658 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,587 (+7) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 24,044 (+37) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,024 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:

US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary arrive in Kyiv – video

Russians attack energy facilities in 4 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Russia and China develop military-technical cooperation – ISW

Russians launch intense assault in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Biden and UK PM to discuss granting Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia

This winter might be the hardest one for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

All News
Russia
Russian authorities claim naval drones attacked Novorossiysk overnight
US may publicly accuse Russia of trying to interfere in US elections
Russian diplomat summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry over Russian attacks on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:58
Lithuanian president at Crimean Platform Summit: We cannot allow massive human rights violations to become "new normal"
14:50
Ukraine's energy minister says sanctions should be imposed in response to Russian attacks on energy facilities
14:30
Latvia to hand over new military aid package to Ukraine, including armoured personnel carriers – photo
14:27
International law requires return of Crimea to Ukraine – President of Türkiye
14:24
Ukraine loses over US$11 billion annually due to mined areas, study shows
14:18
Russia loses EU case on unblocking €70 billion remaining under sanctions
14:01
EXPLAINERWhy European Commission is to punish Slovak PM Fico and whether this will stop him
13:40
Kremlin does not like Trump and Harris mentioning Putin at presidential debate
13:22
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head warns Europeans: Putin won't stop at Ukraine, this is also your war
13:08
UK intelligence outlines actions of Russian military intelligence in cyberspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: