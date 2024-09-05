Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 150 pieces of equipment in one day

A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 31 artillery systems, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 6 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 621,550 (+1,200) military personnel;

8,624 (+6) tanks;

16,869 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

17,725 (+31) artillery systems;

1,177 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

940 (+0) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,658 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,587 (+7) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,044 (+37) vehicles and tankers;

3,024 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

