Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 150 pieces of equipment in one day
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 07:13
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 31 artillery systems, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 6 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 621,550 (+1,200) military personnel;
- 8,624 (+6) tanks;
- 16,869 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,725 (+31) artillery systems;
- 1,177 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 940 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,658 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,587 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,044 (+37) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,024 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
