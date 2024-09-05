All Sections
Air defence downs 60 of 78 Shahed drones, 15 jammed, 3 returned to Russia and Belarus

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 September 2024, 10:54
Air defence

The Russians attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 78 Shahed-type attack drones on the night of 4-5 September. Ukraine’s air defence downed 60 drones, 15 more were jammed, another 2 flew into Russian territory, and one into Belarus.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "During the air defence battle, 60 strike drones were shot down. Two drones returned to Russia, one to Belarus, and 15 were lost within Ukraine, likely due to electronic warfare. There have been no reports of damage or casualties."

Details: Reportedly, aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s Air Force and defence forces were involved to repel the attack. 

The air defence responded in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 5 September. The city authorities reported that the air defence system had been deployed.
  • Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported that the Shahed drones flew in one at a time, but none of them hit their targets.
  • The Belarusian General Staff said that on the night of 4-5 September, drones flew into the country and had to be shot down, but they pretended not to know the origin of the UAVs.

Shahed droneair defenceRussiaBelarus
