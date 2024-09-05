All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians poison Ukrainian defenders in south with chemicals

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 September 2024, 12:37
Russians poison Ukrainian defenders in south with chemicals
stock photo

Russian forces regularly use ammunition with toxic substances in Ukraine’s south, dropping them on the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces from drones.

Source: Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast  

Quote: "Russian troops are constantly using poisonous substances that they drop from UAVs. In August, they dropped about 200 such munitions with poisonous substances along the entire line of contact in the operational area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group.

Advertisement:

It is happening even more in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There were 13 attacks with toxic substances yesterday [on 4 September – ed.]. In general, the enemy actively uses drops from UAVs to enhance the work of their artillery and other assets. Yesterday, there were more than 200 such drops using more than 300 pieces of ammunition."

Support UP or become our patron!

war
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
war
Putin talks about negotiations with Ukraine, insists they should be based on Istanbul agreements
Putin says it's "sacred duty" of his soldiers to liberate Kursk
US says Ukraine won't be able to strike most Russian military aircraft with ATACMS
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: