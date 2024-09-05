Russians poison Ukrainian defenders in south with chemicals

Russian forces regularly use ammunition with toxic substances in Ukraine’s south, dropping them on the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces from drones.

Source: Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Russian troops are constantly using poisonous substances that they drop from UAVs. In August, they dropped about 200 such munitions with poisonous substances along the entire line of contact in the operational area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group.

It is happening even more in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There were 13 attacks with toxic substances yesterday [on 4 September – ed.]. In general, the enemy actively uses drops from UAVs to enhance the work of their artillery and other assets. Yesterday, there were more than 200 such drops using more than 300 pieces of ammunition."

