1 civilian killed and 6 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photos

An investigation has been launched into the Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces struck the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 5 September, leaving a 74-year-old man dead and six more civilians with injuries of varying severity.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A 74-year-old local resident has been killed in a shell strike on the territory of his household.

Four men aged 25 to 52 have been injured. They were near one of the local shops. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. The men have received medical assistance for mine-blast injuries and a fracture."

Details: The prosecutor's office notes that Russian forces attacked the town several times with tubed artillery and also conducted an airstrike, likely using KAB-500 guided aerial bombs. The attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage to building facades, the premises of a commercial facility, cars and power lines.

