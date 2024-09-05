Ukrainian parliament dismisses head of State Property Fund on second attempt
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 13:48
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has voted to accept Vitalii Koval's resignation letter as head of the State Property Fund on the second attempt.
Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Quote: "The Rada has dismissed Vitalii Koval from the post of the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine."
Advertisement:
Details: The decision was voted for by 261 MPs.
Background: Earlier, the Rada failed the first vote to dismiss Koval from his post.
Support UP or become our patron!