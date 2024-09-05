Ukrainian parliament dismisses head of State Property Fund on second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has voted to accept Vitalii Koval's resignation letter as head of the State Property Fund on the second attempt.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Quote: "The Rada has dismissed Vitalii Koval from the post of the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine."

Details: The decision was voted for by 261 MPs.

Background: Earlier, the Rada failed the first vote to dismiss Koval from his post.

