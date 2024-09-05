All Sections
Ukrainian parliament dismisses head of State Property Fund on second attempt

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 5 September 2024, 13:48
The Verkhovna Rada. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has voted to accept Vitalii Koval's resignation letter as head of the State Property Fund on the second attempt.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Quote: "The Rada has dismissed Vitalii Koval from the post of the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine."  

Details: The decision was voted for by 261 MPs.

Background: Earlier, the Rada failed the first vote to dismiss Koval from his post.

