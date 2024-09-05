All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

European Commission comments on government reshuffle in Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 5 September 2024, 14:08
European Commission comments on government reshuffle in Ukraine
Peter Stano. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission hopes that following the changes in the Ukrainian government, specifically the dismissal of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine and the EU will maintain the same strong and close cooperation as they had previously.

Source: Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the European Commission, on Thursday, 5 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Stano: "We have taken note of the recent reshuffle of the Ukrainian government and several key public positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Stano noted that it is essential for the EU to always have good and reliable partners "on the other side", particularly in terms of maintaining good and stable governance.

He expressed hope that the EU will be able to continue its good cooperation with the new Ukrainian colleagues as effectively as before.

Commenting on the dismissal of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Stano said he could only recall the words of EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who "thanked Kuleba for everything he had done for Ukraine and for everything they had done together".

Advertisement:

"There was very frequent communication and coordination between High Representative Borrell and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and we can only praise Foreign Minister Kuleba for everything that he did in the testing and very difficult times for Ukraine," the European Commission spokesman added.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian parliament supported the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 5 September. He is expected to be replaced by diplomat Andrii Sybiha.
  • Olha Stefanishyna, who was dismissed on Wednesday as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, will return to her post and will also head the Ministry of Justice.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUUkraineCabinet of Minister (government)Verkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
EU
EU on Russian attack on Poltava: Ukraine needs to be able to effectively repel such attacks
EU reacts to Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin
Visit of ministers of "some EU countries" announced in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: