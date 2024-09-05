All Sections
Ukrainian fencer Ihor Khramtsov killed in action

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 September 2024, 15:46
Ukrainian fencer Ihor Khramtsov killed in action
Ihor Khramtsov. Photo: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

Ihor Khramtsov, winner and awardee of multiple Ukrainian fencing championships, was killed in action in Ukraine. He was 52 years old.

Source: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

The fallen defender of Ukraine joined the National Guard of Ukraine back in March 2022. Khramtsov was severely injured near the war-torn city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Medics fought for his life but were not able to save him. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Ihor Khramtsov received the title of master of sports in Soviet times. He was an alumnus of the Mykolaiv School of Rapier Fencing.

Support UP or become our patron!

