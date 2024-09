Newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi. Photo: Bidnyi on Facebook

Ukrainian MPs have supported the appointment of Matvii Bidnyi as minister of youth and sports.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP of the Holos ("Voice") faction, on Telegram

Details: 239 out of 401 MPs voted in favour.

Advertisement:

Background: Bidnyi has been the acting minister of youth and sports since 9 November 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!