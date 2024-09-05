Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief justifies Kursk Oblast operation: Russia was preparing offensive from there

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has stated that Russia planned to start a new offensive against Ukraine from Kursk Oblast even before Ukraine's operation in this Russian region.

Source: Sirskyi in an interview with CNN

Quote: "It [the operation in Kursk Oblast - ed.] reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We moved the fighting to the enemy’s territory so that [the enemy] could feel what we feel every day."

Details: According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, the Ukrainian military operation in Kursk Oblast has been successful.

Sirskyi outlined the operation's key objectives, which included preventing Russia from using Kursk as a springboard for a new offensive, diverting Moscow's forces from other fronts, establishing a security zone to prevent cross-border attacks on civilian objects in Ukraine, taking prisoners of war, and raising morale in the Ukrainian army and the country as a whole.

The Commander-in-Chief stated that Moscow has sent tens of thousands of troops to Kursk Oblast, including the best air assault forces.

Quote: "Over the last six days the enemy hasn’t advanced a single metre in the Pokrovsk direction. In other words, our strategy is working…

We’ve taken away their ability to manoeuvre and to deploy their reinforcement forces from other directions … and this weakening has definitely been felt in other areas. We note the amount of artillery shelling as well as the intensity of the offensive have decreased."

Details: According to Sirskyi, Ukraine does not have the same number of weaponry and human resources as Russia, but this makes Ukraine wiser and more effective in combat.

