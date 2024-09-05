All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins Diamond League in Zurich

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 September 2024, 21:36
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won the Diamond League stage in Swiss Zurich.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Due to heavy rain and two unsuccessful tries, the Ukrainian had a single attempt at 1.96 metres – and she succeeded. Furthermore, the athlete requested 2.01 metres but did not reach it.

It is worth noting that Australian Nicola Olyslagers, who won the silver medal, took 1.93 on her first attempt, while Iryna Herashchenko took it on her third.

In the end, Mahuchikh was the only one who could accomplish the height of 1.96. Herashchenko ended the competition in third place.

This season, Yaroslava competed in Diamond League stages in Stockholm and Paris. She won both competitions.

Mahuchikh won gold in the 2024 Olympics a few weeks ago. Iryna Herashchenko managed to secure a bronze medal.

