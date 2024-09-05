All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses new aid package from France with Macron

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 September 2024, 23:49
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Had a long and substantive phone call with Emmanuel Macron. I congratulated him on the appointment of the new Prime Minister, Michel Barnier. The President of France expressed his condolences over the Russian strikes on Lviv, Poltava and other cities and communities.

On the eve of the meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format, we discussed further defence cooperation, the preparation of a new military aid package from France and the possibility of joint production of certain types of weapons. I once again emphasised that we urgently need our partners' permission to strike the airfields from which carriers of guided aerial bombs and missiles take off, so we are counting on the unity of allies on this issue."

Details: Zelenskyy also informed Macron about Ukraine's primary needs, including air defence systems, electronic warfare equipment, armoured vehicles and artillery.

The presidents agreed on future contacts, particularly regarding the implementation of the bilateral security agreement and the joint Ukraine Security Compact mechanism.

