Russia loses 1,170 soldiers in its war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
Friday, 6 September 2024, 07:11
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded, 20 artillery systems and 7 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 622,720 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 8,631 (+7) tanks;
- 16,878 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,745 (+20) artillery systems;
- 1,178 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 941 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,732 (+74) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,587 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,116 (+72) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,037 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!