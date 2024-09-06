Over 180 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers in one day: 2 fronts under utmost Russian pressure

A total of 181 combat clashes have been recorded on 11 fronts over the past day, with Russian forces attacking the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts 87 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, seven combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 15 battles occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, 17 combat clashes occurred. The Russians attack near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Chernechyna and Novosadove.

On the Siversk front, 10 battles occurred. Ukrainian forces stopped all Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, 14 clashes occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiivka.

On the Toretsk front, 16 battles occurred, including near the settlements of Toretsk, Leonidivka and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 51 Russian assaults near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was observed near the city of Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces stopped 36 Russian attacks near the settlements of Lysivka, Ukrainske, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 11 offensive actions near the settlements of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian assault near the village of Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians also suffered losses, attacking Ukrainian defence positions three times.

On the Huliaipole front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence and bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation using mortars and artillery.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the line of contact.

