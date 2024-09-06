All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 2 people injured and houses, cars and power lines damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 6 September 2024, 08:48
Aftermath of the recent Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the late evening of 5 September and the night of 5-6 September have wounded two people and damaged 11 residential buildings, cars, power transmission lines and gas pipelines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram   

Quote from Lysak: "From the evening till late at night, the Russians attacked several districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Nikopol district was attacked with drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. There are casualties in the town of Nikopol itself. They are a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. A total of 11 houses, a garage, two cars and a boat were damaged. Power transmission lines and gas pipelines were hit." 

Aftermath of the recent Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: He added that the aftermath of the Russian attacks in Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas is still being investigated [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians also attacked Kryvyi Rih district with a kamikaze drone, and a house was damaged in one of the district’s settlements. Fortunately, there were no casualties. 

 
Aftermath of the recent Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "It was also noisy in Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts. Several fires broke out there. In the latter, an outbuilding was destroyed and up to ten houses were damaged." 

Aftermath of the recent Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

