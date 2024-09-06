Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 2 people injured and houses, cars and power lines damaged – photos
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the late evening of 5 September and the night of 5-6 September have wounded two people and damaged 11 residential buildings, cars, power transmission lines and gas pipelines.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "From the evening till late at night, the Russians attacked several districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Nikopol district was attacked with drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. There are casualties in the town of Nikopol itself. They are a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. A total of 11 houses, a garage, two cars and a boat were damaged. Power transmission lines and gas pipelines were hit."
Details: He added that the aftermath of the Russian attacks in Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas is still being investigated [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
The Russians also attacked Kryvyi Rih district with a kamikaze drone, and a house was damaged in one of the district’s settlements. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Quote from Lysak: "It was also noisy in Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts. Several fires broke out there. In the latter, an outbuilding was destroyed and up to ten houses were damaged."
