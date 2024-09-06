Three Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk were likely shot by Russians after their fellow soldier was injured

Ukrainian law enforcement has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, after the Russians reportedly shot three Ukrainian soldiers as they were surrendering on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Details: Early reports say that on the afternoon of 27 August 2024, the Russian Armed Forces attacked a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk district using UAVs. A fire broke out after an incendiary projectile was dropped on a dugout of Ukrainian defenders.

The Russians encircled the position, which was ablaze, from three sides and one of the four Ukrainian soldiers was severely injured in the combat clash that followed. His fellow soldiers, who were encircled and under intense attack by the Russians, had to surrender.

Ukrainian soldiers left the damaged shelter and kneeled with their hands behind their heads. A Russian assault group started shooting at them to kill. The further fate of their injured brother-in-arms is being specified.

A range of investigative actions aimed at establishing all circumstances of this event is being conducted.

Quote from Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin: "At the moment an investigation into the fact of a possible execution of 73 of our prisoners of war by Russian troops is being conducted. We document more and more such cases, when the aggressor demonstratively neglects the norms of international humanitarian law. We thoroughly investigate every case. We will not stop until every war criminal is held accountable."

For reference: Law enforcement stresses that the murder of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as an international felony.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Background: CNN released a video showing Russian troops apparently executing three Ukrainian soldiers after they surrendered on the Pokrovsk front.

