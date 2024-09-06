All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Number of people injured in Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rises to 64, 1 person injured in Nikopol – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 September 2024, 19:11
Number of people injured in Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rises to 64, 1 person injured in Nikopol – photo
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The number of people injured in a missile attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has increased to 64, and one person has been injured in the city of Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A hard day for Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The number of people injured in the city of Pavlohrad has risen to 64. 37 people received psychological treatment.

Advertisement:

A civilian was also injured in Nikopol. This is a 49-year-old man. The infrastructure of the city has been damaged. Two local houses were damaged and one caught fire. Two trade pavilions and an outbuilding were damaged."

 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked Marhanets and Myrove hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].  A private house and outbuildings were ablaze. Fires broke out on two porches and destroyed a car. In Pokrovsk hromada a bird farm was damaged.

In total, the Russians struck the Nikopol district over 15 times.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
1 civilian killed and 58, including 5 children, injured in Russian strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 2 people injured and houses, cars and power lines damaged – photos
Poultry farm and local authority building damaged in Russian strikes on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: