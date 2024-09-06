The number of people injured in a missile attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has increased to 64, and one person has been injured in the city of Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A hard day for Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The number of people injured in the city of Pavlohrad has risen to 64. 37 people received psychological treatment.

A civilian was also injured in Nikopol. This is a 49-year-old man. The infrastructure of the city has been damaged. Two local houses were damaged and one caught fire. Two trade pavilions and an outbuilding were damaged."

Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked Marhanets and Myrove hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A private house and outbuildings were ablaze. Fires broke out on two porches and destroyed a car. In Pokrovsk hromada a bird farm was damaged.

In total, the Russians struck the Nikopol district over 15 times.

