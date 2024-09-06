All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine never attacks Russian civilian infrastructure

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 September 2024, 21:29
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine uses its drones to attack military facilities in Russia, but has never hit Russian civilian infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy

Quote: "When we say that, for example, Italy or someone else is afraid that we would target the Kremlin, unfortunately we cannot do it. Because the means of long-range destruction that you or your partners give only have a 200-kilometre range."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the statement about striking the Kremlin is a jest.

He went on to say that the Russian Federation utilises approximately 4,000 bombs every month for operations in Ukraine’s east, which are launched from planes based at military airfields. Russia will continue to devastate Ukrainian villages and cities, he asserted.

Quote: "When you talk about a thousand kilometres, we employ our own drones, which we manufacture. However, we do not target civilians. They are our opponents because they back Putin's agenda. But we’ve never, ever targeted their civilian infrastructure."

