Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack drones in Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 08:36
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack drones in Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
A downed Russian Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence destroyed two Russian Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 6-7 September in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: The places where the drone wreckage fell are being established.

The authorities emphasised that as of this morning, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property.

Khmelnytskyi OblastShahed droneair defence
