Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack drones in Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 08:36
Ukrainian air defence destroyed two Russian Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 6-7 September in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration
Details: The places where the drone wreckage fell are being established.
The authorities emphasised that as of this morning, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property.
