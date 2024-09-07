All Sections
UAV wreckage crashes near Ukrainian parliament building – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 10:12
UAV wreckage crashes near Ukrainian parliament building – photos
Wreckage from a downed drone near the building of the Ukrainian parliament. All photos: Ukrainian parliament

Wreckage from a downed drone has been found near the building of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) following a Russian drone attack on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Verkhovna Rada; Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: The parliament emphasises that no damage has been caused.

Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that the wreckage had fallen on streets close to the Government Quarter, specifically in the Pecherskyi district on Panas Myrnyi and Hrushevskoho streets, Klovskyi Descent and in the Dniprovskyi district.

 

Wreckage also fell in open areas in Kyiv and Vinnytsia oblasts, causing grass to catch fire.

