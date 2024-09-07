"Spaniels guarding state border": Ukrainian border guards post photos of their four-legged partners

These dogs should not be subjected to physical abuse or shouting. Photo: Western Regional Office of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Many spaniels are helping to safeguard the Ukrainian state border. As skilled hunters, they have become invaluable assistants to Ukrainian border guards and experts at tracking down smugglers.

Source: Western Regional Office of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: SBGS says the spaniels have proven themselves to be excellent at work.

"Their little noses have helped to detect many cases of weapons, explosives and drugs," they say.

Spaniels vary in colour, size, and coat length, but they all share a cheerful nature, energy, and floppy ears.

"To raise such a partner, you need to be demanding and consistent. You can't use physical force or raise your voice with these dogs.

They combine intelligence and special obedience, so even beginners can train them," the border guards explain.

They emphasise that despite their hunting instincts, spaniels are kind, affectionate, cheerful animals and loyal partners in service.

