UK Defence Intelligence analyses Russian advance near Vuhledar

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 7 September 2024, 14:36
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that the Russian army has managed to make tactical advances near Vuhledar in recent weeks, and it is likely to remain a difficult front.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 7 September on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts note that Russian forces have made tactical advances around Vuhledar, which has long been a target for the Russians and whose defence is holding back the Russian army's advance in southern Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "Russia has previously made repeated attempts to assault the town, which resulted in heavy losses, but with little territory gained. However, in August 2024, Russian forces made advances to the east and west of Vuhledar, taking control of the nearby villages of Prechystivka and contesting Vodiane.

In the next month, it is likely that Russia will continue attempts to advance around Vuhledar and threaten the town itself," the report says. 

Background:

